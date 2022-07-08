 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Gun crowd needs mental health care -- Stacy Anderson

Republicans blame mental health issues for regularly occurring mass shootings in the United States, but statistical evidence shows it plays a very minor part.

I think mental health is a significant factor if you consider not the shooters but the enthusiastic supporters of unfettered gun rights. Their reluctance to put human life above their devotion to guns is seriously crazy. Guns far outnumber citizens, and assault weapons are de rigueur for the MAGA crowd. No one feels safe in any public venue, and passing legislation to address this epidemic is like pulling teeth.

With over 300 mass shootings in 2022, Republicans have done the bare minimum to reassert some sanity into the situation, and GOP legislators continue to use gun access as a political wedge issue. If the mentally unsound are a major contributor of gun violence, those people appear to be right-wing legislators.

Stacy Anderson, Madison

