Guard against COVID at the border -- Jan Somerfeld

Americans made great sacrifices to fight COVID-19 this past year. We responded to every official mandate, obediently “masked up,” and put our lives on “hold" for months. We have done our best to “flatten the curve.”
The end may finally be in sight, though we continue to deal with closed public schools, telecommuting workers, cancelled events, a challenged economy and more. And despite our progress with COVID, many of us still feel apprehensive about returning to our “normal lives” -- the ones before Zoom.
Thanks to former President Donald Trump’s leadership, the “warped speed” research proved successful, and he launched an initial plan for the vaccination process. President Joe Biden continues moving us forward with more vaccines and an ambitious plan to get them in the arms of all Americans.
This is not the time to drop our guard, cut back on fighting COVID or allow an immigration crisis to threaten our success. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas just announced the US and Mexican border is now closed. We will expel single adults and families but not young and vulnerable children. Mayorkas also said the Biden administration has plans and policies to deal with immigration. I trust this is true.
The United States cannot risk a weak immigration policy that encourages illegal border crossings or allows new spread of COVID-19. We are still vulnerable and weary from the long siege.