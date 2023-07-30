Recently, I heard a Madison planner remark that the city needs to build more large buildings (between five and 12 stories tall) to accommodate the current and projected influx of around 4,000 residents a year. The comment was coupled with a reference to the "amenities" which draw people to the area in addition to jobs.

Unfortunately, I'm afraid he is right. This is not a cause for celebration -- just a necessity. As our regional population grows then the other cities in the county should share in this onerous duty of housing all of these new residents.

The news confirms that housing affordability is a huge problem. It appears that the only recourse to contain rent prices will be massive public subsidies. Unless manna falls from the sky that means more tax revenue.

The dominant theme here is we can do it all. We can't. To make a stab at our housing problems we need to curtail the growth of costly "amenities." In fact we probably need to reduce our current offerings.

Chuck Litweiler, Madison