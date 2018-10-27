I was shocked to read the State Journal's endorsement of Jon Plumer over Ann Groves Lloyd for the 42nd Assembly District.
The endorsement stated that "Plumer shows more promise ... in the center of politics to get things done through consensus." I have followed the candidates closely and have reached the exact opposite conclusion.
Groves Lloyd (with extensive relevant professional and educational experience plus a respectful, determined personality) is exceptionally talented at receiving broad stakeholder input to find solutions. She always emphasizes nonpartisanship and would put all constituents, regardless of party, first. She is also able and willing to reach across the political aisle on their behalf.
Plummer, on the other hand, parrots his party line. In a recent candidate forum, he echoed Gov. Scott Walker’s infrastructure neglect by stating "the roads are not as bad as people are saying." Like President Donald Trump, he’s unconvinced that climate change is man-made and thinks we need more research despite thousands of studies.
His views often seem 100 percent partisan and out of touch with constituent needs. Groves Lloyd, conversely, brings a lifelong community focus and solid collaborative planning skills to consistently centrist priorities: health care, roads and the environment.
Respectfully, the State Journal should have endorsed Groves Lloyd.
Tess Carr, Lodi