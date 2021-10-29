Group must oppose snowmobile trail -- Jan Axelson

The state Department of Natural Resources is wrong to threaten the Friends of Blue Mound State Park over their lawsuit against a new snowmobile trail in the park.

The DNR claims that the friends group is obligated to focus on benefiting the park and the DNR. But what if these are in conflict? In that case, the friends group must choose to benefit the park, and this is what they have done by bringing the lawsuit.

The lawsuit is a last effort after exhausting other options to get the DNR to acknowledge impacts on the environment and on users who visit the park to ski, snowshoe and hike. Rather than threatening to terminate the agreement with the friends and confiscate their assets, the DNR staff and board should be listening to what the friends are saying.

Jan Axelson, Madison