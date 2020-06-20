Group isn't just about black lives -- Jerry Ewings

Black lives matter, but that’s not the same as the Black Lives Matter group. Black Livers Matter is a political organization with goals that are objectionable to many. Black Lives Matter, according to its own website (“What We Believe”), advocates significant change: “We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and 'villages' that collectively care for one another, especially our children, to the degree that mothers, parents, and children are comfortable." (Notice that fathers are omitted, yet nothing is more significant to the destruction of black lives than the absence of fathers in the home.)

Black Lives Matter also professes: “We foster a queer‐affirming network. When we gather, we do so with the intention of freeing ourselves from the tight grip of heteronormative thinking, or rather, the belief that all in the world are heterosexual (unless s/he or they disclose otherwise)."

While Black Lives Matter speaks for a significant minority, the goals are not that black lives matter. The goals are a significant overthrow of society. It is a political goal far beyond the value of black lives.

To refuse to support Black Lives Matter does not make you a racist. To refuse to see that black lives matter makes you a racist.