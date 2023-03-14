Name two things Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah, have in common -- besides gray hair, their disdain for anything they can label as socialist and whopping approval by the National Rifle Association.

Give up?

They both pledged they were only going to serve a set number of terms.

Johnson already broke his pledge because he’s on his third term and said he’d quit after two. Grothman recently announced he’s running for a sixth term after saying he’d only serve for five. He’s stated that no one has said he shouldn’t run again.

Hey, Glenn! You shouldn’t run again.

Both Johnson and Grothman seem to be under the impression that their word means nothing and that Wisconsin would just wither away and the country would collapse into anarchy if they left the field. Historically, people have altered the course of our history: George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Martin Luther King Jr., Albert Einstein and maybe Tony Stark, but I don’t think Johnson or Grothman fall into that category.

Grothman will probably get his sixth term, given he’s in one of the safest voting districts in the state. But it doesn’t say much for the quality of his character.

Paul Mickey, Madison

