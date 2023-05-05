I read with interest the recent story in the State Journal's sport section about Brittney Griner's return to WNBA basketball and life in the United States.

She endured a very difficult experience while being held as a hostage and prisoner in a Russian jail. The article states she has "a new found appreciation that comes with freedom." Too often many of us do not have that appreciation.

So the next time someone is saying or writing what a terrible place America is, think of Griner. Lastly, remember those Americans who are still being held as hostages and prisoners in Russian jails. They all need to come home.

Pat Malloy, Madison

