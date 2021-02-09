Greene's beliefs weren't passive -- Keesia Hyzer

As a former English teacher, I was struck by the statement from U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, when asked about her association with QAnon: "I was allowed to believe things that weren't true."
This is the usage of the passive voice, meaning that someone or something allowed Rep. Greene to believe in things that weren't true. She herself was not responsible for these beliefs.
This seems hardly to recommend someone for a seat in the House of Representatives. Rep. Greene has further seemed to endorse the execution of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and suggested that former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had been replaced with a body double, among other conspiracy theories.
Good for the House members who voted to unseat Greene from her committee duties. But what about the 199 lawmakers who voted for her to remain snug in her committee seats?
Keesia Hyzer, Madison