Green transition will take effort -- Mike Badger

Our national leadership has promised that we will go "green," but they haven't told the American people what it will take to get there, let alone prepare for the transition.
An electric car uses six times the essential minerals and metals as a conventional car. A wind turbine farm requires nine times the essential minerals of a natural gas fired plant. This will require a massive effort to locate and mine these minerals and metals. These are some of the well-paying jobs the president has promised.
Mining requires massive amounts of water and Wisconsin has lots of water. The state Legislature and the governor should be working quickly to discover and permit mining in the state. We will also need to streamline the process when it comes to lawsuits. For example, a transmission line bringing green energy to Wisconsin from Iowa has been tied up in court.
China currently controls most of the rare-earth metals in the world, and child labor is used to mine metals like cobalt in Africa. Kids are dying for our electric cars, we can't let that continue.
Journalists and politicians talk about going green all the time, but aren't telling the American people what it will take to get there. This needs to change.