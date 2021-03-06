Green power lets humanity flourish -- Will Busse

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws a Mendota Marsh about Tuesday's primary election.

The Feb. 9 letter to the editor "Stop fearmongering about the climate" criticized climate activists who have "demonized" fossil fuels. The author has a point that those of us concerned about the climate crisis may overlook how our lives are better because of fossil fuels. But the author also minimizes the tremendous negative impact of high carbon emissions on the planet.

In the past 100 years, global temperatures have changed at an accelerating rate due to human use of fossil fuels. It is leading to a loss of biodiversity and mass extinctions of species across the globe. Extreme weather events such as droughts, wildfires and floods are awakening humans to the reality that our disruption to the natural world affects our own lives as well (though we in the wealthiest countries have been spared the worst of the consequences for now).

Renewable energy gives us an option that doesn’t involve choosing between humans flourishing and environmental stewardship. A price on pollution in the form of a carbon tax is the most efficient path toward a future that respects all life on the planet, including our own. Must we continue to learn the hard way that we are not above, but rather part of, a larger and interconnected system?