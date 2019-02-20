Everyone in Wisconsin should take note that our representative in Congress, Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, co-sponsored the Green New Deal bill. This bill was discussed in last Sunday's State Journal column “The war on cows," by Michael Graham.
While the bill is softened from the real goals of the group, I believe their desire is to shut down the dairy and meat industries in Wisconsin and everywhere.
I think the Green New Deal is scary. It doesn't look at the work that might already be in progress. Having someone in Washington who associates with this group is absurd. Can we impeach Rep. Pocan?
Merle Lebakken, Stoughton