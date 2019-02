The Green New Deal has been making headlines lately for its ambitious goal of carbon neutrality. Like most environmental policy, support for the plan falls along party lines. Hailed as a proposal for the progressives, the policy is polarizing -- but it doesn’t have to be.

Rural workers concerned about their economic prospects have felt alienated by the environmental movement, and understandably so. Environmentalism has historically catered to the urban elite, or those with the means to adapt to more environmentally friendly habits.

But the Green New Deal is responsible in its ambition. It’s an overdue economic stimulus with the goal of making jobs in clean energy accessible and abundant.

Wisconsin’s dichotomy between urban and rural ensures that discussion over environmental policy is relegated to the ever-present battle between “Madison and Milwaukee vs. everyone else.” But animosity is both unproductive and unnecessary.

Rather than blowing off rural workers’ concerns, the policy explicitly addresses one of the leading sources of anti-environmentalist sentiment. Wisconsin, consistently a battleground between urban and rural, is capable of embracing a rigorous environmental plan with the capacity to change both the future of the planet and the economy.

Grace Carpenter, Madison