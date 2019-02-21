I like the ideas in the Green New Deal, but I worry the language it uses will divide us when it's critical we be united.
Before Al Gore's documentary "An Inconvenient Truth" came out in 2006, climate change was somewhat of a bipartisan issue. But afterward, many conservatives started associating it with liberals and ignored it.
I worry the same thing will happen by naming the Green New Deal after Franklin Delano Roosevelt's New Deal of the 1930s. Conservatives associate that with socialism.
For a couple years now, House Democrats and Republicans have been joining the Climate Solutions Caucus. And now a bipartisan bill is in the House, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, that would significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions while spurring the economy.
I hope Republicans aren't scared off from supporting it because of the Green New Deal. We're all in this together, and it's going to take all of us to solve it.
Steve Lewis, Fitchburg