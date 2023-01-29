Green neighborhood must be walkable -- Lynette Mlller

My idea of a green neighborhood is one where residents can walk or bike to grocery stores, pharmacies, schools, a library, bookstore, clothing stores, kitchen stores and other shops. Churches provide musical programs and exercise classes as well as religious services. The living spaces have trees and gardens with small parks and nearby green spaces for walks.

I live in that kind of a neighborhood. My children walked to elementary school and high school and rode their bikes in good weather to the middle school. My husband and I rode our bikes or walked to work.

The neighborhoods around Regent Street and University Avenue in Madison are that kind of green neighborhood. Clean buses are very important, but a neighborhood where it is possible to do many everyday actions without driving is also very green.

Lynette Mlller, Madison

The Mendota Marsh collection