The electricity you use is the same electricity your neighbor uses. Electrons are incapable of discrimination. While you may pay extra for something such as Madison Gas and Electric's Green Power Tomorrow program and believe you are only using renewable energy, you are using the same electricity everyone else is. Electrons go into the grid and come out of the grid.

So where does your extra money go? Ostensibly it gets used for renewable generation. But much of it is likely spent on marketing and administering the program. You can believe anything you want, but unless you are off the grid your electricity is the same as your neighbor's.

I fully support renewable energy. And remember: Anything that requires burning is not renewable energy. A gas guzzler will always be a gas guzzler. Never compare yourself to another. Frugality is a blessing unto yourself and the world. Your highest calling as a person is to think independently of others.

Be civil in the face of ugliness. And try your best to get along.

Brian Bostian, Madison