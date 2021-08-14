Green economy is a good investment -- Carol Phelps

In general, I’m fiscally conservative. I’m against debt, reckless spending and extra government taxes. But I also look towards the future.
Sometimes spending one dollar now -- say on a minor household repair -- saves $10 later -- by preventing a costly water leak or electrical fire. That’s money well spent.
Money spent on a child’s education, or to start a lucrative new business, is well spent, because you profit from it later on. In the same way, I’m okay with government infrastructure spending and carbon pricing which improves the world for my children and society as a whole.
You can tell what a person -- or a nation -- values, by their spending. Do we value American leadership, and want successful businesses of the future? If so, we’re going to spend a great deal to get to a green economy. Do we value public health and the safety of our communities? If so, we’re going to spend a great deal to switch from polluting, climate-change-causing fuels to clean energy.
Climate disasters have an extraordinary cost, and who pays for them? We, the people, of course. Climate change is not a victimless crime.
Carol Phelps, Middleton