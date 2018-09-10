Greed has brought America to its knees several times in the past, and it is happening again.
Wall Street greed caused the stock market crash of 1929 which was a major factor in the Great Depression. Greed also precipitated the Great Recession of 2008. After each crisis, regulations were placed on Wall Street, but Republicans dismantled them in the years following.
The latest Republican budget, with its unprecedented spending spree and tax cuts for the rich puts us on track for yet another crisis. Grade school arithmetic tells us when we are already in debt and we increase spending while cutting income, we are headed for trouble. Irresponsible Republicans have laid the foundation for yet another economic crisis, which they will blame on someone else.
President Donald Trump's backers are the poster children of American greed. President Trump’s many evils -- constant lying, corruption, environmental devastation, vulgar actions with women and traitorous relationships with our enemies -- are met with the same refrain: Money is all that matters. No sin is so extreme that greedy Trumpians cannot justify it with money.
America lost its greatness to Trump Republicans. We can fix that by replacing them with ethical people in November.
Dave Wester, Baraboo