Greed, power may topple democracy -- Barbara Voyce

Is there hope for a decent, truthful, working government? Is there hope that politicians will work for us, instead of big money donors? Is there hope that the Supreme Court will not allow a justice who lied at its confirmation hearing to be seated any longer? Is there hope that our Pledge of Allegiance will be true for all of our citizens?

Can we return to a country that works together, instead of the divisions that exist now? Will there be enough time to return to that progressive first-world country we used to be? Will we ever be rid of those who work for themselves and not for the good of the country?

I have never been as fearful for our republic as I am now. The Supreme Court annihilated laws that have been in effect for decades, yet did nothing to help stop the mass murders occurring daily in our country. Its slant toward religion running the country is showing -- its shades of Iran.

I want to hope, but I think we are doomed, and our democracy is going the way of the Roman and Greek empires. Greed and power toppled them, and will certainly topple our country.

Barbara Voyce, Lone Rock