The announcement that it will be possible for Madison Gas and Electric to produce zero carbon emissions by 2050 is significant. But this goal is not what scientists said is needed to prevent apocalyptic changes to the Earth by 2030.
Some influential people say climate change is not real, and everything should proceed as usual. But we are already seeing places in our nation and many throughout the world that are permanently changed by warming landscapes and rising sea levels. Humans are beginning to lose inhabitable places. Animals are losing them more so. Nature cannot evolve so quickly.
Some influential people said we cannot make adjustments to decrease carbon emissions without hurting ourselves financially. But we could have, and we will have to in the end. We used to lead when technological advancements were needed to make it a better world. We have been held back this time.
The stupidity, insane greed and self-centeredness have stopped progress on climate change, but they haven't prevented financial strain. That has increased it as weather devastates areas and lives.
Recent corporate interest in developing melting arctic regions is more insanity. Greed has ruined parts of this beautiful planet and now, if allowed, it will ruin parts unavailable to us before carbon pollution began warming the earth.
Brian Berninger, Sun Prairie