Memorial Day is a solemn day to remember that freedom is not free. It comes with an enormous price.

Many military servants have given their lives to preserve the freedoms we have in the United States, and in other countries around the world. They believed in our principles and our Constitution.

Their loved ones grieve their loss for the rest of their lives. We must remember that sacrifice, and do all we can to preserve the freedoms that we so often take for granted.

God bless America.

Wayne Alden, McFarland

