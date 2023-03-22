As I near my eighth decade of life, I now must be counted among the "woke" people of America.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defined "woke" as believing there are systemic injustices in American society and thus a need to address them. Abraham Lincoln, Harry Truman, John F. Kennedy and my great-grandfather Martin (who enlisted in Company H of the First Cavalry volunteers of Wisconsin during the Civil War under the above definition) were also "woke."

I remember Sunday dinner back in the 1950s while listening to William T. Evjue's noon radio show on WIBA. His sign off was, "Let the people have the truth and the freedom to discuss it, and all will go well."

How totally at odds with one of the current "un-woke" political party's mantra of lies and conspiracies.

A note of caution, a "woke" fish will not bite on artificial bait, and this "woke" old guy will not vote for a candidate who doesn't recognize the equal rights for women and minorities.

Orie Coller, Baraboo

