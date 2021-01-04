Grayson will be great on Madison City Council -- Alex Lindenmeyer

Brandi Grayson is running for the District 14 seat on the Madison City Council in 2021. Do we even know how hard it will be for her to win?
We do not like Black folks in this city. We have made that very clear by how we treat them in our schools, workplaces, institutions and public spaces. What will it mean to have a brilliant Black woman on our City Council who truly believes that all Black lives matter? Not simply the Black CEOs, pastors and elected officials, but all Black people.
We have a problem in this city -- we deem some Black folks worthy of our time and attention only after we have decided they are one of the "good ones." Grayson has made it very clear that she will stand with all Black folks, especially the most vulnerable and disenfranchised.
We need to see more coverage about her campaign. She has an incredible amount of community support, and it is time that this city dives into her story and gets to know her better.
She will make an amazing City Council member.
Alex Lindenmeyer, Madison