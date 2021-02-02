Grayson is a agent for change -- Mark Condon

The Jan. 24 letter to the editor "Grayson, Trump are both intolerant," comparing Madison City Council candidate Brandi Grayson to former President Donald Trump, was as false an equivalent as any I can think of.

Like the author, I have struggled with the disruptive tactics of Grayson's group, Urban Triage. Depending on its degree, disruption can backfire and stall progress. Yet Grayson and Urban Triage provide a range of support services to many of our fellow residents that the city doesn't. Change is uncomfortable, especially when the majority denies our responsibility for enduring systemic racism because we are uncomfortable with one's color, sexual orientation or gender identification. Or we can't be bothered to challenge our biases.

Many Madison residents struggle with the weight of history and cultural influences that stymie progress. We dismiss reality and ignore fact because it's easier to look away than hold ourselves accountable. Whites like me react to events rather than think about what Rev. Alex Gee has called the justifiable anger that ignites their occurrence. Anger expressed creates attention and change. Anger suppressed changes nothing.