Grayson and Trump are both intolerant -- Margo Redmond

Whether coming from the right or the left, bad behavior and intolerance toward opposing views is abhorrent to the majority of politically moderate America. So it is with concern that I read letters to the editor urging the election of Brandi Grayson, leader of Urban Triage, for the District 14 seat on the Madison City Council this spring.

The organizations she works with are notorious for breaking up School Board, County Board and other meetings by shouting down and attacking views different from her own. During Black Lives Matter protests around the killing of George Floyd by an abusive police officer, she defended destructive acts against innocent, struggling State Street businesses and Capitol Square buildings and monuments. As leader of Urban Triage, she should have disavowed the violence.

Instead, she and other so-called “progressives” provided Donald Trump with a law-and-order platform that lost liberal congressional seats and could have lost the election of Joe Biden for president.

Whether it is Trump or Grayson, aggressive speech and refusing to discourage violence to advance any agenda is wrong. Voting for Grayson is wrong.

Margo Redmond, Madison