LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Grants made vote slightly less unfair -- Randy B. Christianson

Assembly Republicans are shocked -- shocked -- that Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg would contribute privately to slightly balance our election scales, apparently violating our state's rights to restrictive, gerrymandered and endlessly recounted elections.

Yet Republicans are hunky-dory with private money for a ridiculously weighted survey of "campus free speech" that will, ironically enough, aid their ability to control free speech on University of Wisconsin System campuses.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and his GOP wrecking crew give hypocrisy a bad name.

Randy B. Christianson, Madison

