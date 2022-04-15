Grants made vote slightly less unfair -- Randy B. Christianson

Assembly Republicans are shocked -- shocked -- that Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg would contribute privately to slightly balance our election scales, apparently violating our state's rights to restrictive, gerrymandered and endlessly recounted elections.
Yet Republicans are hunky-dory with private money for a ridiculously weighted survey of "campus free speech" that will, ironically enough, aid their ability to control free speech on University of Wisconsin System campuses.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and his GOP wrecking crew give hypocrisy a bad name.
Randy B. Christianson, Madison