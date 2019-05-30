Hang on to your waders, fire extinguishers, row boats, face mask filters, battery-operated radios, flashlights, water jugs and air purifiers. Your grandchildren are going to need them.
The latest deplorable action by our president is a major roll back of federal efforts to understand the very science of climate change. As a result, future generations will pay an even higher price for this short-sighted ignorance.
We have inherited an amazing and beautiful planet. It is our responsibility to ensure that It will be passed on to those who come after us. It is a tragedy that President Donald Trump is compromising this legacy.
William H. Tishler, Fitchburg