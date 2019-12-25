Grandchildren will get a climate mess -- Ellis Felker

The United Nations climate conference in Madrid has come and gone with no action. But how could there be any action? To beat climate change we all would have to change our entire way of living.
Capitalism as we know it would have to end. Hyper-consumerism and expansion would have to end. It ain’t going to happen. We all want Christmas presents under our trees.
I think we should all just begin to admit that it is a hopeless case. Admit that we will leave our grandchildren a damaged world. They will reap the whirlwind of our making.
The climate will continue to worsen until our way of life finally grinds to a halt. And by then it will be too late. But happy New Year anyway.
I’m going to celebrate as usual.
Ellis Felker, Muscoda