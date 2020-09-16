Grandchildren need climate action now -- John Hansen

The planet is getting warmer. Wildfires are ravaging California. Hurricanes and tornadoes are more frequent. Low-lying coastal areas are suffering from rising oceans. The increased temperature of the planet is absorbed by the oceans, altering ocean ecosystems and dramatically affecting the climate.
Individuals, government and industry must act now.
Our individual actions contribute to global warming. We should take advantage of the generous federal tax credit and buy electric vehicles. This will encourage the automotive industry to produce more electric vehicles, including sport utility vehicles. When building a new home, we should install solar collectors and electric heating. We should consume more of a plant-based diet, because producing animal food products requires much more energy and produces more carbon emissions than growing plant-based food.
Government must pass legislation that encourages less fossil fuel use. Examples are giving greater tax incentives for purchasing electric vehicles, building more vehicle fast-charging stations and giving tax incentives for electric heating.
Public utilities should produce all electricity by renewable sources by 2030, not 2050. Private companies should install solar collectors. Home and commercial builders should encourage installation of solar collectors and electric heating.
Our planet and grandchildren need urgent action.
John Hansen, Middleton
