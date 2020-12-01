Grandchildren need action on climate -- Carrie Scherpelz

That huge sigh of relief you heard? It was millions of citizens, including me.
I will greet my first grandchild just after Inauguration Day, and President-elect Joe Biden is key to her future.
In recent years, I have been deeply concerned about the threat to future generations if global warming is left unchecked. My concern changed to dismay the moment our daughter surprised us with the news that she was expecting a daughter of her own. I was immediately fiercely protective of my granddaughter-to-be.
Along with a strong majority of voters, I want action on climate as we rebuild our economy. This is an opportunity to create 25 million clean energy jobs in 20 years via a wartime-scale mobilization and at the same time create a zero-carbon economy.
I want my granddaughter to grow up in a world like that.
Carrie Scherpelz, Madison
