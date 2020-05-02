Graduating seniors, we feel your pain -- Karen McKim

To the class of 2020: Amid the lost lives, jobs and businesses, please know that your loss is not going unnoticed. Missing the culminating events of your senior year must be painful.

I’d thought of you before -- along with those who have had to cancel weddings, baby showers, travel and more. Now I've learned my class’s 50th reunion will be postponed a year.

It made me feel your disappointment even more acutely. We seniors (in the age sense) know we are the ones who are at risk. We know graduation festivities are a bigger sacrifice than a reunion. So I just wanted to let you know we appreciate it. When we gather next year, oddly to celebrate our 51st graduation anniversary, we’ll raise a glass to you and the others who sacrificed to protect the health of a nation -- maybe even made it possible for some of us to survive to see our 51st anniversary.

I hope to be around to read about your 10th or even 25th reunion, when people will applaud you again and marvel at what it must have been like to miss normal senior-year traditions because of a cursed virus.

Karen McKim, Waunakee