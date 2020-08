Grading floor won't help achievement -- Mark D. Dunavan

I recently read with interest the Aug. 21 article, "District adopts grading change," about the Madison School District's proposal to reduce the traditional 100-point grading scale by 50%.

As noted in the article, a student who answers 20% of questions correctly on a test would receive the same score as a student who answers 50% of the questions correctly.

Apparently, systemic grade inflation has been deemed insufficient in elevating and coddling marginal students. Playing games with statistics and data will only obfuscate the measurements of learning and educational achievement.

If this new grading system is implemented, it could initiate a statistical revolution that spreads to other segments of our culture. Just imagine, a major league baseball player with a batting average of .210 would magically be hitting at a .710 average. In that same light, Ted Williams' lifetime batting average would suddenly be .844 in this new world.

Mark D. Dunavan, McFarland