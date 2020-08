Grading floor will lower standards -- Tom Puchner

I read how the Madison School District plans to implement a 50% minimum “grading floor” so that struggling students who have "too many zeroes" don’t “lose hope.”

I can’t wait until this logic gets translated into the work place for salaries. A person who does only 20% of their assigned work should still get paid 50% of their salary? Better yet, someone who doesn’t show up for work (a “zero”) should still get paid 50% rather than lose hope that they may not get paid (or lose their job) because they didn’t do any work at all?

How does this type of reasoning promote a strong incentive to do any work at school or in a job?

Small business owners who I’ve spoken with over the last few years lament a declining work ethic, especially among some in recent generations. Given choices, my experience is many choose the path of least resistance.

I suspect the concerns of critics that the grading floor could lower "academic expectations and can be an incentive for students not to complete all assignments" will be prophetic.

Tom Puchner, Fitchburg