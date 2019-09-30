Manipulating an election for partisan reasons is wrong. If allowed to continue, it endangers our democracy.
No, this letter to the editor is not about impeachment. It is about something more mundane: special elections to fill vacant seats.
In 2018, Gov. Scott Walker refused to call a special election to fill an empty seat, due to his concern that it would be filled by a member of the other party. After three judges ordered him to call the election, he finally yielded.
Now in 2019, the State Journal editorial on Sunday, "Evers should reschedule holiday vote," criticizes Gov. Tony Evers for calling the 7th Congressional District election for a date sure to drive turnout to a record low. The editorial states, “Democrats also might have a better shot at winning the 7th District if fewer voters turn out, given that Republicans have drawn the district to unfairly favor conservatives.”
Because our governors have shown they will abuse this power, perhaps it is time to put that power elsewhere. The Wisconsin Elections Commission is bipartisan and is doing a pretty good job of maintaining transparency and fairness. A law change should be considered to give the WEC the power to set dates for special elections.
Paul Malischke, Madison