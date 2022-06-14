Governor should be a worker, not boss -- Jacob Owca

Former President Donald Trump's endorsee in the Republican primary for governor, Tim Michels, grandstands in his campaign advertisement that he’s “no career politician.”

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel found that the construction firm Michels co-owns in Wisconsin was part of a group that billed taxpayers twice for part of a construction job. Michels complains that liberals “want your head” when you do something innocuous like accidentally misgender someone. In that same ad, pariah of free speech and opposer of gay marriage Michels complains that some people take a knee during the pledge when they feel underrepresented.

Rebecca Kleefisch, the former lieutenant governor and current endorsee of former Gov. Scott Walker, boasts that “as lieutenant governor ... I cut your taxes.” Lieutenant governors do not have the legal power to introduce legislation that cuts taxes. Many millionaires saved tens of thousands of dollars in tax cuts under Walker and Kleefisch’s leadership, whereas anyone making under $80,000 a year barely saved anything in tax cuts.

I urge my fellow working voters not to get fleeced by money-hungry rich people who want to run your state. Wisconsin needs a worker like ourselves, not a boss like Michels and Kleefisch.

Jacob Owca, Madison