I was intrigued by the July 16 article, "Proposal would let churches stay open," about a constitutional amendment that would prevent the government from closing churches during a health crisis.

As a follower of Jesus, my reliance for healing, deliverance and miraculous transformations upon this earth comes through God. COVID-19 and a state of near shutdown by Gov. Tony Evers' executive orders re-ignited concerns surrounding the First Amendment constitutional freedom of religion. During Bill Clinton’s presidency the Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993 offered fortification for religious organizations from infringement by the government, but this protection was later limited, allowing each state to decide its own process.

Evers' unwillingness to support protections for churches prompted Republican lawmakers to seek a constitutional amendment forbidding governments at any level from imposing regulations and restrictions upon houses of worship.

We must remain strong in our beliefs especially during a public health crisis. People should be allowed to take calculated risks, such as occasionally attending religious services. We must consider the state of our environment and draw our own conclusions regarding practices within our own faith. Let’s ensure safety for all religions.

Let legislators hear your voice by writing to them. I pray we reach a united agreement. God Bless.

Elsea Burdick, Lyndon Station