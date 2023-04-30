The letter to the editor last Tuesday "Wealthy owe state taxes for services" tried to make the case that wealthy taxpayers should pay even more taxes because the government has done so much for them.

The letter said it was government that built the roads and bridges they use, the tech schools and universities that train their workers and all the other infrastructure that allows them to prosper. The only problem is, they didn’t.

All those things were built and paid for by taxpayers -- the very ones the letter contends haven’t paid enough.

Here's a quick economic lesson: Government does not produce wealth. It has only two ways of acquiring wealth, with which it can build something (anything). It can confiscate wealth that other people have produced. It’s called taxation, and we allow the government to tax us. The other way is to print currency, which inflates the economy (and lowers the value of the wealth you have created).

Either way, the money comes from those who produce the wealth, not government. They "build" something in the same sense that a general contractor builds a university building. But the general contractor doesn’t provide the financing for the university, taxpayers do.

Patrick O'Loughlin, Madison

