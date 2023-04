The extreme positions on abortion -- no restrictions at all or a total ban -- do not represent my thinking.

In all likelihood, sexual intercourse is practiced all too casually or even promiscuously by many people.

But having said that, birth control does fail, and mistakes, problem pregnancies, rape and incest do happen.

Therefore, it is not appropriate for a government or people with a particular religious point of view to place undue restrictions on a woman’s decision.

Roger Brooks, Madison

The Mendota Marsh collection