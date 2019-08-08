We need a solution to the domestic terrorism gripping the United States. Automatic and semi-automatic assault rifles are weapons of mass destruction, designed to kill several people at once. As with nuclear warheads, they should not be owned by the general public.
They are not built for defense. They are built for mass assaults. Does that really have any place in a civilian environment? The idea that they are fun to play with poses another question. Should our children watch us shoot at human targets in fields -- for fun?
A solution is to outlaw all assault rifles. All legally-obtained weapons would be bought back by the government with their original bills of sale. All other weapons, purchased illegally, will be bought back by the government for the market price. Those weapon owners not compliant will face prison time plus high fines. Rewards will be granted to those reporting assault rifles kept illegally.
Make these weapons of mass destruction illegal to own, illegal to sell, and illegal to manufacture in the United States. This solution will come at a cost to our government. But we could approve access to emergency defense funds, because there is currently a war on U.S. soil.
Kim Jalbert, Reedsburg