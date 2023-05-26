Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

How do you keep guns out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have them?

According to Cynthia M Allen’s column on Wednesday, "It’s the guns and mental health, and the government can’t fix it."

She mentions an extensive list of societal ills. It's interesting that every other country has the same societal ills and yet have nowhere near the number of mass shootings as the U.S. Also interesting and usual is that our country has more guns than people. A logical conclusion has to be the access to guns.

Instead of finger pointing, please answer my opening question with solutions. Here’s some ideas:

Ban online sales of guns and ammunition.

Ban the sale of assault weapons and ammunition -- it worked before.

Require waiting periods and more in-depth background checks for gun and ammunition purchases.

Enforce laws already in place.

Enact red flag laws and make sure they are enforced.

If the government doesn’t try to fix the problem, who will? Mental health is at a crisis, so who will address this issue? How will it be done and what will it look like? How will it keep guns out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have them?

Lisa Kass, Madison