Government has put us in danger -- Michael Reeser

I was raised by a World War II veteran who bled red, white and blue.

Dad believed in America, and he passed those beliefs to me. So in the last few years, it has been said more than I care to admit that I am glad my father died before he saw any of this.

The disaster that is our president is bad. But to see a government attack its people, that is something he would have never believed could happen in America. Yet on Tuesday, we saw just that. The government of Wisconsin intentionally and with malice and forethought intend, placed the citizens of the state in life-threatening peril. The government told the citizens of Wisconsin it cares nothing for citizens' lives or health or families.

I wish I had never lived to see the day our citizens would cheer such evil, let alone elect it to run the government. Now, government is placing us in life-threatening danger for its own political purposes.

This is not what Americans do.

Michael Reeser, Madison