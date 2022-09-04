Government has cause inflation -- Terrence R. Wall

The Federal Reserve Bank’s recent statement that they will keep raising interest rates to fight post-pandemic demand-inflation won’t curb inflation. The problem isn’t a return to normal demand, the problem is a combination of excess federal government spending and excess money supply. This is a classic case of government-driven inflation.

With Washington spending trillions of dollars, the government is competing with the private sector in the purchasing of goods and services. Example: Increased government construction spending drives up the price of construction materials and labor for the private sector.

Likewise, the Federal Reserve Bank has increased the money supply from $15.5 trillion in January 2021 to $21.7 trillion last month. That’s $6 trillion in new money in print -- that’s more than the entire U.S. economy prior to the early 1960s. And worse, the Fed is enabling the government to spend more, because in order to provide funding for the increased spending, the Fed has to print more money or sell more bonds thereby pushing up long-term interest rates, driving the economy into this new recession.

The only thing that will stop inflation is if the federal government stops the excess spending and stops printing all that new money.

Terrence R. Wall, Middleton