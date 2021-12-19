 Skip to main content

Government distrust is understandable -- Scott Faust
The refusal to vaccinate is understandable and predictable. Think of neo-liberal globalism and the government’s failure to protect the American people.

Since the 1970s, economic globalism promised a rising tide lifting everyone’s boat. Ever since, we have watched factories close, jobs get shipped overseas, wages fall, and job-provided benefits disappear. Meanwhile, massive economic inequality has created a plutocracy that legally bribes our politicians.

Did our government protect the American people from the economic deprivation and destroyed futures? To the contrary, it provided a tax structure that encouraged overseas profits. It cut taxes for the wealthy and corporations, and it refused to raise the minimum wage.

We were told by both parties that government isn’t the answer. Former President Ronald Regan went so far as to say that government was the problem.

It is time for citizens to understand that a government for the people and by the people is intended to protect all citizens and not just the wealthy. Perhaps this is the answer to non-democratic forces. Perhaps it is the way to convince people that science can be trusted (vaccinations). Perhaps it will help create an economy that works for all citizens.

Scott Faust, Sun Prairie

