Government can't force birth control -- Wayne Shockley

In last Friday's letter to the editor " Contraceptives key to women's health " about the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision allowing a religious exemption to insurance coverage for contraception, the writer complained that it was “another step toward a theocratic society.”

I have no objection, religious or otherwise, to contraception. But I applaud this court decision because it eliminates one more instance of unnecessary coercion in our society. I agree with the writer that the availability of contraception is a good thing. But we should not be forcing our values on people who disagree with us, unless it is absolutely necessary.