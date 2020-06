Gov. Tony Evers should be screaming for Medicaid expansion -- Alan Gold, Madison

Not only is the country in a continuing pandemic, but the numbers in Wisconsin are on the rise. It seems like a really good idea to use the Affordable Care Act and implement the Medicaid expansion for our state.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

But wait, all I hear are crickets and silence from Gov. Tony Evers. I know Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, the Republican leaders in the Legislature, have no interest in the expansion. But I would have thought Evers would be screaming for the expansion every day.

Health care has never been more important to the residents of Wisconsin, and we deserve every resource the government can muster. Enough of the silence. Start screaming for the expansion.

Alan Gold, Madison