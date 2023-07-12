Reading legislation is now on Gov. Tony Evers' desk awaiting his signature after many years of work by dyslexia organizations, literacy teachers, parents, justice reformers, legislators and community members who care about children's welfare.

This comprehensive legislation gets at the root of the low reading proficiency scores in Wisconsin. It mandates early universal screening with parental notification. It requires personal literacy plans for students in the bottom 25%. This will make third graders more likely to read at grade level. And for those who do not, intensive intervention would be required.

Some $50 million would go toward new evidence-based curriculum and 64 reading coaches to be deployed into low performing districts in Wisconsin. None of this would be effective without the component of the bill, which requires more effective professional development for teachers and the professors in our state schools of education.

Professors who train education students to teach reading would be required to take the "Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling" course or an equivalent linguistics program to continue providing instruction in early literacy.

Please join me in urging Gov. Evers to sign this historic legislation to change Wisconsin's educational and economic future.

Dr. Judith E. FitzGerald, Madison