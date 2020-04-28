Gov. Evers should reopen northern Wisconsin -- William Siems

Folks underestimated the number of protesters at Friday's rally in Madison. People who attended the Freedom Protest at the state Capitol whom I've talked to, and the video I have seen, indicate at least a couple thousand protested -- not the 1,500 the Capitol Police estimated.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

East Washington Avenue looked like a parade route going to the rally and coming back afterward. People from all over the state attended.

We are all fed up with a weak governor, reveling in his day in the sun as an authoritarian, with his non-confirmed health department designee (who is a Democrat political hack from the Obama regime) arbitrarily shutting down and ruining the state's economy -- without a clue to the harm they are causing.

A question: If most of the coronavirus cases had been in three counties in northern Wisconsin, rather than mostly in Milwaukee and Dane counties, and if southern Wisconsin had seen relatively few cases instead, would the entire state have been shut down? Would Milwaukee, Waukesha and Dane counties have gone along with that? I think not.

Reopen northern Wisconsin immediately.

William Siems, Windsor