Gov. Andrew Cuomo is leader our nation needs -- Robert Bellman

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is the embodiment of the leader we need in the coronavirus crisis.
His daily briefings are worthwhile for all Americans to watch. He is genuinely caring, sticks to the facts, and is straightforward and truthful with his statements. I look forward to watching his daily briefings.
I can only imagine what President Franklin Roosevelt's "fireside chats" meant to the people in the 1930s. But there are parallels between FDR and Gov. Cuomo.
Gov. Cuomo would make a great presidential candidate. Too bad he’s not running.
Robert Bellman, Richland Center
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.