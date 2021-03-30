GOP's big tent looks pretty small -- Claudia Cooper

House Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., once spoke about the Republican Party as being a big tent that is inclusive for all. Now, it is apparently a very tiny umbrella that only includes QAnon, Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and wealthy non-minorities.

With Georgia passing its voter reform law (and I use that term very loosely) Republicans have created a party that represents very few.

The do-nothing GOP is betting on history that they will gain back the House in 2022. This isn’t a given, so they are trying to disenfranchise and discourage minorities. Republicans know they cannot win back power without limiting who votes. They passed this bill to “fix” voter fraud -- a “problem” they created in their own minds and are now correcting so voters will have "confidence" in the outcome. It's an outcome they are trying to artificially determine by preventing people from voting.

By passing this legislation they have inadvertently poked the bear -- Democrats and President Joe Biden who are on the fence about ending the filibuster.

This is a very sad and dangerous time for our country. The Republican Party’s leadership at the state and federal level is still in the shadow of Donald Trump. What will they try next? Eliminating elections all together once they gain power?