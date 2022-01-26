GOP's approach is killing its voters -- William Hartje

The State Journal on Wednesday reported that Republicans in both chambers have passed a bill to allow people infected with COVID to count that as proof of vaccination. The bill would do so "even though studies show unvaccinated people are more than twice as likely to get reinfected with the virus as vaccinated people," the article noted.

The fact-check article on U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s so-called “second opinion” panel also refuted those claims.

Worse yet was the statement from Rep. Rachel Cabral-Guevara, R-Appleton. She said she wished there were two lines -- one to get the vaccine, and the other to get COVID-19 -- so Wisconsin could move beyond the pandemic.

It has been reported that the unvaccinated were seven times more likely to get COVID, 57 times more likely to be hospitalized and 58 times more likely to die of COVID.

And this from a party that claims it is “pro-life.” Nothing like trying to kill off your own voters.

William Hartje, Evansville